Alleged Wide Bay thief appears in court

CRIME spree accused Mark Alan Murdoch did not apply for bail on Tuesday when he appeared in the dock of Bundaberg Magistrates Court facing a range of offences.

Murdoch, 32, is charged with eight stealing offences, alleged between September 22 and September 29, including fuel, tobacco, deodorant and car registration plates.

He is also charged with failing to stop for police on Gin Gin Rd at Maroondan on September 28; two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle; and two counts of failing to appear before a Bundaberg court.

One of the alleged car theft offences involves a Nissan ute.

Heavily tattooed on his arms, on his forehead above his left eye and below his right eye, Murdoch grabbed a brief chat with his girlfriend through the glass of the dock.

Murdoch told Magistrate Belinda Merrin that he would use a Maryborough lawyer, saying he was not sure what was going on as he'd not yet spoken to anyone.

He said he had other matters before the court, and fresh charges from Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

His matters were adjourned to October 9.

