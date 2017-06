The teenager will face court on Tuesday.

A TEENAGER has been charged after he allegedly ran into the owner of a property he entered.

Police allege the teenager entered a sliding door a property on Bounty Circuit in Eli Waters just after 6pm on Monday.

He allegedly came face to face with the owner and took off down the hallway before leaving the property.

Nothing was stolen.

He was later arrested and spent the night in the Hervey Bay watch-house.

The teenager will face court on Tuesday, charged with entering a dwelling with intent.