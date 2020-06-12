17 cops connected to ‘inappropriate’ 'murder' case t-shirt

Seventeen police personnel are under investigation over their alleged knowledge of the sale of an offensive shirt.

MORE than a dozen police personnel - including the son of a sacked officer - are under investigation over their alleged knowledge of the sale and distribution of a T-shirt dubbed "highly inappropriate" by the police commissioner.

Police command sacked a 61-year-old sergeant on Wednesday over the sale of the shirts with the slogan: "Don't wanna get shot, don't stab a cop. #Blue Lives Matter".

The shirts were made after Constable Zachary Rolfe was charged with murder following the death of Kumanjayi Walker at Yuendumu in November.

Const. Rolfe has pleaded not guilty.

It can now be revealed at least 17 other police officers and trainees have been served with notices, asking them to explain why they shouldn't be sanctioned over their knowledge of or involvement in the distribution of the shirts.

The NT News has confirmed one of those facing disciplinary action is the teenage son of the sacked sergeant.

The 19-year-old is training to be a police auxiliary.

Sources told the NT News he was under investigation because he had "failed to dob in his dad".

Others being investigated include officers who had purchased the shirts.

Police did not answer questions about whether some officers were facing sanctions for simply knowing about the shirts, but confirmed the officers were under investigation.

"Northern Territory Police professional standards command have conducted further investigations," police said in a statement.

"A number of officers have been identified and have been directed to provide a response to allegations pursuant to Part IV of the Police Administration Act 1978.

"This process is confidential and ongoing and as such no details will be provided about the officers concerned.

"No outcome is able to be determined until the concerned officers have responded and investigations are completed."

The decision to charge Const. Rolfe has seen the relationship between police officers and the Northern Territory Government plummet to new depths.

A recent poll conducted by the NT Police Association showed 87 per cent of those surveyed rated the Government's performance as poor or very poor.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner on Thursday said there had been absolutely no political influence in the decision to charge Const. Rolfe.

