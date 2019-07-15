Almost 800 Bay patients backlogged for travel refund scheme

Hundreds of Fraser Coast residents are waiting months to be reimbursed for their necessary travel for medical needs.

HUNDREDS of Fraser Coast residents are waiting months to be reimbursed for their necessary travel for medical needs.

A spokeswoman for Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service, which administers the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme for the region, confirmed there was a backlog of 792 claims for payment pending data entry.

The PTSS guidelines aim for a turn-around time of 30 working days to process payments. Hervey Bay is currently working on a turn-around of 49 working days, the spokeswoman said.

In response to the Ombudsman's Report into the PTSS scheme, a new state-wide database was introduced.

WBHHS took a staggered approach to the new PTSS database introduction and implemented the it in the Hervey Bay office on January 14.

The spokeswoman acknowledged delays in processing payments but said the new system would save time in the long run.

"WBHHS has employed an extra 4.5 full-time equivalent staff across Wide Bay to speed up PTSS claim processing, and we continue to monitor our resource needs,” she said.

Between January 15 and June 30, the Hervey Bay PTSS office processed 3250 payments to patients, with 27 complaints were received.

A total of 9577 claims were processed during the 2018-19 financial year.

WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington said with any new IT solution, processing would slow down while staff became familiar with the system.

"Some enhancements of the overall reform project have had an immediate impact such as the ability to transfer patients from one HHS to the other if they relocate, digital storage of all relevant documents to allow for informative decisions, revised and improved forms and the updated website with more information, while others like the IT solution may take time to gain the full improvements for both patients and staff,” he said.

"The number of complaints as a proportion of the overall number of patients processed is...under two per cent, which is a very low figure for such a transition period.

"WBHHS staff continue to work hard to improve the claim turnaround times to patients.”