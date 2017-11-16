Almost Awesome: Kevin Bloody Wilson comes to Fraser Coast

ALMOST AWESOME: Kevin 'Bloody' Wilson is coming to Maryborough to solve global boring.

ALMOST AWESOME: Kevin 'Bloody' Wilson is coming to Maryborough to solve global boring. Contributed

IT HAS been 47 years since Kevin 'Bloody' Wilson asked Santa for his bike, and apparently he is still waiting.

When Fraser Coast Chronicle asked Wilson if he was still waiting, he told us we'd "stuffed his Christmas" having to relive the event.

"For 47 years in a row I've waited for that bike, but no, I'm not dirty at the bastard," he said.

Kevin Bloody Wilson will perform at the Great Western Hotel.

Wilson is heading to Maryborough as part of his Almost Awesome tour on November 28, in a bid to prevent "global boring".

"The world is getting to be a pretty boring place," he said.

"People are constantly complaining and getting offended, but their going to find out DILLIGAF, in other words do I look like I give a fuss.

"The tour is called almost awesome, because I'm not absolutely awesome.

"I'm reminded of that every time I get off stage.

"I'm a married man, there is still a life to be lived.

"I've still got take the rubbish out, despite my wife having cooked it."

Wilson said he first recorded songs on a cassette tape for his mates about his experiences working in the mines in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

In the early 1980s, he recorded Your Average Australian Yobbo and sales sky-rocketed.

He said he never expected to rise to such fame, and a couple of television appearances resulted in people constantly stopping him in the streets for autographs.

"I had people coming up to me wanting my autograph, back in the day before selfies."

For those audiences out there who are unfamiliar with life before selfies, Wilson told them to go online and "google" him, or even better check out his youtube channel.

Hi daughter, Jenny Talia, manages his youtube account and would join him on this tour.

"She's followed in her my footsteps, sadly enough," he said.

"While she's on stage singing about camel toes, I'll be in the sidelines wiping back the tears like a proud father."

Kevin 'Bloody' Wilson will perform at Maryborough Sports Club, 168 Saltwater Creek Rd, on Tuesday, November 28, from 8pm.

Visit maryboroughsportsclub.com.au to book.