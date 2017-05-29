Almost time to apply for grant from regional investment fund

APPLICATIONS will open on Wednesday for Wide Bay Burnett Regional Jobs and Investment Packages, with the $20-million program aimed at tackling the region's high unemployment rate.



The grants from the Federal Government will be aimed at providing funding for infrastructure, business innovation, skills and training.



Minister for Regional Development Senator Fiona Nash urged people to submit applications for key projects that would boost the economy and create jobs.



"I aim to help build the kinds of communities our children and grandchildren either want to stay in or come back to, and investing in sustainable local jobs does just that," she said.



Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the program would be vital to tackling the region's unemployment rate.



"This program targets funding to where jobs are created, to business and organisations to invest in projects to grow and boost jobs.



"Now that the Local Investment Plan is done, applications from the Wide Bay Burnett region can roll in, including from businesses who can apply to the Business Innovation stream.



Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the Coalition invests in regional Australia because the Coalition understands the cities cannot exist without our regions, which supply cities their water, food, electricity and gas.



"This will provide the Wide Bay Burnett region with a much-needed $20-million shot in the arm," Mr Pitt said.



Funding will be available across three streams: Local Infrastructure, Business Innovation, and Skills and Training.

