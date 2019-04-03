ALP candidate Scanes eyes upset of O'Brien, 'complacent' LNP

UP TO THE TASK: Australian Labor Party candidate for Wide Bay and ex-Army captain Jason Scanes.

UP TO THE TASK: Australian Labor Party candidate for Wide Bay and ex-Army captain Jason Scanes. Josh Preston

LABOR'S federal Wide Bay candidate Jason Scanes says he's the man to unseat Llew O'Brien and a "complacent” LNP ahead of his official campaign launch at the Gympie RSL this Sunday.

The Maryborough-based, ex-Australian Army captain with 19 years military experience spent Tuesday in "the city of many hills” door knocking, letter-boxing and discussing local issues with residents as he hopes to become Wide Bay's first ALP representative in 45 years.

Mr Scanes said he was ready to tackle the formidable challenge of wresting the seat away from the LNP's grip.

READ MORE

- REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

- "Disgraceful” Army vet slams Dutton over au pair scandal

Mr Scanes has 19 years of experience in the Australian Army. Nancy Bates

"I love being the underdog, I'm up for the challenge. I never back down from a fight,” he said.

"I'm a real person, I'm not a career politician. I haven't come up through the party. I've put my hand up as a real person with a real family in the local area that has seen these issues festering for a number of years without action.

"I'm about a fair go, and that's what Labor's about. Looking after Australians and the working class, creating jobs, looking after the economy, health, education. They're all important things, especially in regional areas. We just haven't seen that support from the federal government since the National Party's held this seat.

"The LNP and National Party have had this seat for 45 years and I think they have become a little bit complacent. I really want to see someone who's made themselves that unpopular in Canberra, nobody wants them down there but they've delivered something here for the people of Wide Bay.”

Mr Scanes listed ensuring the region gets its "fair share” of federal government funding, bringing big industry to Gympie and addressing pressing issues such as youth unemployment and milk prices among his primary concerns for the region.

"I'm focused on what the issues are, what the solutions are, and let's go and do it. I don't think this government has done that.

"It's more than just words and promises to people. I want to generate some action and traction on the issues in this region,” he said.

Jason Scanes' candicacy for Wide Bay launches at the Gympie RSL Club, 1pm this Sunday with Member for Rankin Dr Jim Chalmers as guest speaker.