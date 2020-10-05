ALP minister on the LNP’s water cash splash

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham has responded to the LNP’s plan to fast track a water storage facility for Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

MINISTER Dr Anthony Lynham has responded to the LNP's water plan for Maryborough.

The state Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy said the Palaszczuk Government had committed $1.2 billion to water infrastructure over the past five years.

When asked about the LNP's plan to fast track an $18 million water storage facility for Maryborough, Dr Lynham said "if the LNP is serious about delivering this project they could provide the original $30 million so the full storage can be built."

The Queensland Government sought $30 million two years ago from the Federal Government on behalf of MSF Sugar.

"We know that water security is critical to farmers, and that agriculture is fundamental to Queensland's plan for economic recovery," Dr Lynham said.

"The federal LNP short-changed farmers by promising just $18 million 18 months ago.

"SunWater has been undertaking hydrological modelling on the project to understand if a worthwhile project can be built with $18 million."

LNP shadow spokesman for Agricultural Development, Fisheries and Forestry Tony Perrett and Maryborough LNP candidate Denis Chapman announced yesterday the project will be fast tracked under an LNP government.

It comes after the Fraser Coast Chronicle hosted a debate between the Maryborough election candidates where water security was one of the topics discussed.