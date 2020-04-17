Alternative employment during business hibernation

TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT: Owner of Portside Cafe and Restaurant Fran Hackett outside here business. Photo: Stuart Fast

TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT: Owner of Portside Cafe and Restaurant Fran Hackett outside here business. Photo: Stuart Fast

CORONAVIRUS has had big impacts on the careers of Fraser Coast residents such as Fran Hackett.

She is the owner of Maryborough’s Portside Cafe and Restaurant and has had to put the business into hibernation because of coronavirus restrictions.

Ms Hackett said although the Portside Cafe and Restaurant had tried a takeaway service, it was not viable for her business.

She said she had an ethical responsibility to hibernate her business, as encouraging customers to travel to her business meant possibly risking them to coronavirus.

This meant Ms Hackett has had to get a casual job at a service station to keep on going, and pay the bills for her restaurant.

She said she felt really blessed being able to quickly gain employment following her business’s hibernation.

Ms Hackett said she was keeping in touch with the restaurant’s staff, and said although in hibernation, her employees would be able to return to work when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Ms Hackett has also joined the Fraser Coast Regional Employment Trials, Manager Development Program to develop and use new skills when she returns to her restaurant.

She said being part of such a program also kept her motivated and kept her focused during the coronavirus crisis.

Ms Hackett said hopefully her business would reopen once the crisis has passed.