Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT: Owner of Portside Cafe and Restaurant Fran Hackett outside here business. Photo: Stuart Fast
TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT: Owner of Portside Cafe and Restaurant Fran Hackett outside here business. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Alternative employment during business hibernation

Stuart Fast
17th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CORONAVIRUS has had big impacts on the careers of Fraser Coast residents such as Fran Hackett.

She is the owner of Maryborough’s Portside Cafe and Restaurant and has had to put the business into hibernation because of coronavirus restrictions.

Ms Hackett said although the Portside Cafe and Restaurant had tried a takeaway service, it was not viable for her business.

She said she had an ethical responsibility to hibernate her business, as encouraging customers to travel to her business meant possibly risking them to coronavirus.

This meant Ms Hackett has had to get a casual job at a service station to keep on going, and pay the bills for her restaurant.

She said she felt really blessed being able to quickly gain employment following her business’s hibernation.

Ms Hackett said she was keeping in touch with the restaurant’s staff, and said although in hibernation, her employees would be able to return to work when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Ms Hackett has also joined the Fraser Coast Regional Employment Trials, Manager Development Program to develop and use new skills when she returns to her restaurant.

She said being part of such a program also kept her motivated and kept her focused during the coronavirus crisis.

Ms Hackett said hopefully her business would reopen once the crisis has passed.

coronavirus coronavirus fraser coast portside cafe and restaurant
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virgin flights vital to Coast economy: Tourism boss

        premium_icon Virgin flights vital to Coast economy: Tourism boss

        News Tourism industry could be hit with double blow

        Council’s $2000 donation to save sanctuary

        premium_icon Council’s $2000 donation to save sanctuary

        News Fraser Coast Council’s $2k donation to the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary.

        Fraser’s castaway caretakers isolated in paradise

        premium_icon Fraser’s castaway caretakers isolated in paradise

        News Fraser Island caretakers living castaway life

        Schools face challenges ahead of term 2

        premium_icon Schools face challenges ahead of term 2

        News Ho Maryborough schools have prepared for an unusual term 2.