Amanda feeling Fraser Proud after news of competition win

LUCKY LOCAL WINNER: Winner of the Fraser Proud promotion Amanda Harris from Torquay with Fraser Coast Chronicle general manager Brett Hanwright and Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook.

LUCKY LOCAL WINNER: Winner of the Fraser Proud promotion Amanda Harris from Torquay with Fraser Coast Chronicle general manager Brett Hanwright and Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook. Alistair Brightman

AMANDA Harris thought she was being let on when she received the news she'd won the Fraser Proud competition.

The Torquay resident was lost for words when it sunk in she had won $10,000 worth of vouchers to spend in hundreds of local businesses.

The 2018 competition, which started in November, wrapped up yesterday with a draw at the Hervey Bay RSL.

Thousands of entries were received from Fraser Coast residents who spent $5 in participating businesses across the region.

Ms Harris said she was "shocked” to receive the winning phone call.

"I thought to myself 'In this whole area, how could I win this?',” Ms Harris said.

"I'm big on shopping locally because there's no need to go to Brisbane with the selection we have here, it's amazing.

"Plus it's good to support locals and local businesses.”

As part of the Fraser Proud campaign, the Fraser Coast Chronicle and Hervey Bay Independent partnered with the region's Chamber of Commerce groups and major sponsors to encourage residents to think local, buy local and support local.

More than 250 businesses joined the campaign since it started in November.

Ms Harris said she hadn't decided how she would spent her vouchers but called it a welcome gift ahead of Christmas.

"I'm very grateful and thankful to everyone who have been involved,” she said.

Given the success of this year's inaugural campaign, Hervey Bay's Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said it would likely return next year.

She told the Chronicle Fraser Proud had united the whole Fraser Coast community.

"It really highlights the need to support the local economy, which is why campaigns like this are so important,” Ms Holebrook said.

"Together, we're strongly building the community.”