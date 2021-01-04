Menu
Rick Wemm from Hervey Bay has enjoyed sand sculpting since he was a child. Picture: Supplied
Local Faces

Amateur sand sculptor creates masterpieces on Coast beaches

Lacee Froeschl
4th Jan 2021 12:30 PM
On every family camping trip as a kid Rick Wemm could be found playing in the sand creating masterpieces.

He still expresses his talent for working with sand to this day, which he shows off regularly on the foreshore of Hervey Bay’s beaches.

“It all started on family camping holidays as a young lad,” the keen amateur sand sculptor said.

“After doing the usual fun camping stuff throughout the day, I could be found at sunset by the beach with all the kids from the camping grounds building sand sculptures.

Rick Wemm from Hervey Bay has enjoyed sand sculpting since he was a child. Picture: Supplied
“Things like life-sized crocodiles, turtles, whales – mostly sea animals.

“It’s been a fun way to interact with the community and see the smiles and reactions my builds give.”

It was Mr Wemm’s first time entering a competition with the Scarness Sand Sculpting Competition at the weekend.

In its sixth year the family-favourite event recorded 18 completed entries.

Creations ranged from sandcastles, turtles and snakes to Patrick from SpongeBob SquarePants and a train and carriage driving through a tunnel.

Mr Wemm sculpted the 6m “anaconda” under the Torquay pier.

Rick Wemm from Hervey Bay has enjoyed sand sculpting since he was a child. Picture: Supplied
Event organiser Charmaine Bailey said all competitors sculpted in Hervey Bay, including visitors from South Australia and a man who travelled from Childers to participate.

Typically, participants would register and gather at Scarness beach to build their sculptures, and a winner would be announced.

But it was played by different rules this year with a remote event.

Participants had to register online before creating their sculptures, and then a photo was uploaded to the event page where voting is open until January 7.

To vote, “like” your favourite in the photos in the event page here.

