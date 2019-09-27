Menu
FLIPPED: Bianca and Zach Nelson renovated their Maryborough West home to such a high quality it sold in four days.
FLIPPED: Bianca and Zach Nelson renovated their Maryborough West home to such a high quality it sold in four days.
AMAZING TRANSFORMATION: Inside a 1872 flipped M'boro home

Jessica Lamb
27th Sep 2019 6:07 PM
TEN years ago, Zach and Bianca Nelson bought their first home.

Now, the Maryborough West couple have sold up to build another house.

It comes after an extensive renovation to their Gayndah Rd house, which was built in 1872.

 

Bianca and Zach Nelson outside their Gayndah Rd home.
Bianca and Zach Nelson outside their Gayndah Rd home.

Remarkably, the freshly-flipped home, known as Elsinore House, listed with Maryborough PRDnationwide, was only on the market for four days before selling.

"I was definitely not expecting it," Mr Nelson said.

"We had eight or nine couples who went through over the four days and more who wanted to, but by then we had an offer and got what we wanted.

 

Before the bathroom renovations at the Gayndah Rd property.
Before the bathroom renovations at the Gayndah Rd property.

"I did not expect to get the money we had invested into renovating back because originally when we started we planned to keep it.

"But when we had the real estate agent come out and value it, it was $30,000 more than I expected."

This meant the builder, who owns and operates Nelson Constructions, did not lose money on the extensive renovations.

 

Almost finished kitchen renovations at the Nelsons' Maryborough West home.
Almost finished kitchen renovations at the Nelsons' Maryborough West home.

Mr Nelson, 30, and his wife, 28, bought the solid-brick, four-bedroom, two-bathroom home from his parents in 2009.

The couple took four years to renovate the house.

"We couldn't do much structurally with the inside because of the solid brickwork," Mr Nelson said.

"We did a lot of restoration and made the bathroom and kitchen more modern.

 

Kitchen renovations in progress at 93 Gayndah Rd, Maryborough West.
Kitchen renovations in progress at 93 Gayndah Rd, Maryborough West.

Mr Nelson did most of the carpentry and tiling work himself, while Ms Nelson was in charge of painting and cleaning.

Only in the final stages did the pair contract in some painters.

"The bathroom would be the biggest change, compared to what it was," Mr Nelson said.

"We put in floor-to-ceiling tiles and cut up the slab and moved the shower around.

"I've seen it go both ways, as a builder I have seen a lot of flips which are dodgy and you can really see the quality is not there but some you can definitely see the quality and they are just snapped up."

The Nelsons plan on building from scratch and staying in Maryborough.

 

RENNOVATOR'S DREAM: According to Anne Nioa, from Ray White, Maryborough, this low-set post-war cottage on huge 933sq m block situated at 2 Bedford St, Maryborough is the ideal investment home or flipper as it has the potential to place a second dwelling (granny flat) on the rear of the home and double the rental return. Listed for $215,000, the current home features two bedrooms, polished floors, new kitchen and a refurbished bathroom. It has been rented for $250 per week and is coming to the market next week.
RENNOVATOR'S DREAM: According to Anne Nioa, from Ray White, Maryborough, this low-set post-war cottage on huge 933sq m block situated at 2 Bedford St, Maryborough is the ideal investment home or flipper as it has the potential to place a second dwelling (granny flat) on the rear of the home and double the rental return. Listed for $215,000, the current home features two bedrooms, polished floors, new kitchen and a refurbished bathroom. It has been rented for $250 per week and is coming to the market next week.

