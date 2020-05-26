Menu
Two children snatched from park

26th May 2020 8:02 PM | Updated: 8:17 PM

Police in Queensland have issued an Amber Alert for two young children who were snatched from a park in Brisbane.

The seven-year-old boy and the six-year-old girl were taken from Redbank Plains Recreational Reserve on Moreton Ave in Redbank Plains, in the city's west, between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.

Detectives believe the children may be at significant risk.

They were taken by a man and a woman who are known to them, a Queensland Police statement said.

They left in a grey 2007 BMW 335i with the Queensland registration 713-XVE, which was driven by the man.

It was last seen travelling on Collingwood Drive towards the Ipswich Motorway.

The children are described of being as African in appearance with proportionate builds and black hair and black eyes.

The 26-year-old woman is described as African in appearance, about 170cm tall with a slim build, black hair and black eyes.

The man, 28, is of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 180cm tall and with a proportionate build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the abduction is urged to call 131 564 or, for life-threatening information, call triple-0.

Originally published as Two children snatched from park

More Stories

News Corp Australia

