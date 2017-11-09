AMBER ALERT: Man taken into custody over 'child in bag' claim

UPDATE: A STATEWIDE hunt for a man claiming to have a child in his bag has ended with police understood to now have a tattooed man in custody.

Police launched an amber alert earlier today after a man walked into a service station on the Gold Coast and told a worker that he had a child in his bag. He also made threats in relation to the child.

ABC News is reporting police took the man in custody on the Gold Coast.

EARLIER: THE Queensland Police Service is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a child that may be missing.

A man entered a service station on Frank Street in the Gold Coast suburb of Labrador at 10.30am and while speaking to an attendant, he said that he had a child in a bag he was carrying and made threats towards the child.

The man then left the area and extensive police searches have failed to locate him at this stage.

The man is described as being Caucasian in appearance, around 180cms tall with a proportionate build and has tattoos on his arms.

He was last seen wearing a black singlet, black pants and a cap and was seen carrying a black gym bag.

He was last seen heading toward Southport on Frank Street.