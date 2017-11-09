Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Critical Alert

AMBER ALERT: Man taken into custody over 'child in bag' claim

UPDATE: A STATEWIDE hunt for a man claiming to have a child in his bag has ended with police understood to now have a tattooed man in custody.

Police launched an amber alert earlier today after a man walked into a service station on the Gold Coast and told a worker that he had a child in his bag. He also made threats in relation to the child.

ABC News is reporting police took the man in custody on the Gold Coast.

 

EARLIER: THE Queensland Police Service is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a child that may be missing.

A man entered a service station on Frank Street in the Gold Coast suburb of Labrador at 10.30am and while speaking to an attendant, he said that he had a child in a bag he was carrying and made threats towards the child.

The man then left the area and extensive police searches have failed to locate him at this stage.

The man is described as being Caucasian in appearance, around 180cms tall with a proportionate build and has tattoos on his arms.

He was last seen wearing a black singlet, black pants and a cap and was seen carrying a black gym bag.

He was last seen heading toward Southport on Frank Street.

Topics:  amber alert crime editors picks police

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Plastic bags banned in ALL shops big and small from 2018

Plastic bags banned in ALL shops big and small from 2018

LIGHT-weight plastic shopping bags will be banned and every business from supermarkets to fashion shops, fast food outlets and fuel stations will be affected.

'Vital volunteer' convicted of shocking child sex crimes

Generic image of a judge's gavel in a courtroom. Photo from iStock.

Details of crime from more than 20 years ago emerge

Investigations continue into suspicious house fire in Bay

Fire at house on Tavistock St, Torquay. Police tape off the street as investigations get underway.

Police are still investigating the fire.

Search continues for suspect after Maryborough stabbing

Police are searching for this man, who they believe could assist them with their inquiries after a stabbing in Maryborough on Thursday.

Police are still hunting for a man involved in a stabbing.

Local Partners