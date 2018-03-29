Ambitious plan for Torquay esplanade goes public

MAJOR MASTERPLAN: Design documents detailing the extent of works on the Torquay foreshore, which would include a lap pool, lagoon-style pool, plunge pool, barbecue facilities and a yoga deck.

MAJOR MASTERPLAN: Design documents detailing the extent of works on the Torquay foreshore, which would include a lap pool, lagoon-style pool, plunge pool, barbecue facilities and a yoga deck. Bloc Design

AN AMBITIOUS development plan from a local progress association could change the face of the Torquay foreshore forever.

Design documents for a major redevelopment of an area of along the esplanade in Torquay will go to public consultation after a unanimous council vote yesterday.

The documents include plans for a lagoon-style pool, plunge pool, six-lane 25m lap pool, a yoga deck and new barbecue pavilions in Bill Fraser Park.

A revetment wall to allow easier access to the beach would also be constructed.

Torquay Progress Association member Adam Perrier, who helped develop the documents, said the group wanted to "capitalise on the existing recreation and tourism facilities of the site" and improve them.

"We've looked at trying to integrate with the wider aspirations of the council's masterplan and look at what has already been done with establishing this precinct as a fitness and well-being precinct," Mr Perrier said.

"Currently, Bill Fraser Park doesn't have a great connection to the beach, it's rather cut-off.

"We want to create a revetment wall with steps, which could also be event seating for sailing or powerboat racing in the future.

"We're trying to tie in as many possibilities as possible to make this quite a rich public space."

The proposal comes as the council prepares to review the Esplanade masterplan, adopted in 2015.

Tourism councillor Stuart Taylor said he was impressed by the "passion and vision" shown by members of the association.

"It's not just about a lagoon, it's about a solution to the area provided by community members," Cr Taylor said.

"I believe if our Esplanade is truly going to become a tourist icon, we need to rethink the way we look at it.

"This project is the first step."

The project is expected to go to public consultation in the next few weeks for residents to offer their feedback on the design. That feedback could lead to the project being amended or improved.