Ambos fast-tracked onto the virus frontline

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service health practitioners at the Hervey Bay Fever Clinic at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct in Nikenbah. PHOTO: Contributed.

THE fight against COVID-19 in the Wide Bay region will be boosted by the arrival of extra first responders.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Health Minister Steven Miles said 60 paramedics would be fast-tracked into communities across Queensland to assist on the frontline.

Two of the new recruits will be stationed in the Wide Bay from April.

Ms Palaszczuk said the extra paramedics would help cater for an increase in demand for health care.

“We know we will continue to see more cases over the coming weeks which is why we’re fast-tracking paramedic training, to get extra sets of hands into communities,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Our ambulance officers are playing a big role in identifying potential COVID-19 cases and getting patients to facilities where they can be tested, isolated and treated as required.”

Mr Miles said Queenslanders could be assured the government was continuing to boost resources to assist patients who have contracted the virus.

“Our healthcare workers are literally facing the virus head on,” he said.

Triple-0 Operations Centres will also receive a boost with an extra 15 emergency medical dispatchers due to begin training on April 27.

Meanwhile, no new cases of coronavirus were reported in the Wide Bay Wednesday.

There are 24 confirmed cases in the region, including eight in Hervey Bay.

Queensland’s confirmed tally was at 999.