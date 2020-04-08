Menu
A teenager allegedly assaulted paramedics who were called to treat her
Ambos had ‘blood spat at them’ by teenage girl

8th Apr 2020 7:29 AM
A PARAMEDIC was allegedly punched in the face and another in the temple and had blood spat at them as they attempted to treat a 17-year-old girl in Tennant Creek.

The paramedics were treating the teenager at 5am Monday when she allegedly became violent towards them.

 

A 33-year-old female paramedic was allegedly punched from behind and a 28-year-old male paramedic was allegedly punched in the temple.

Both allegedly had blood spat on them during the assaults.

An NT Police spokesman said the victims were taken to Tennant Creek Hospital for medical treatment and biological disease testing.

The 17-year-old female was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and assaulting an emergency worker.

The female has been bailed to appear in the Tennant Creek Youth Justice Court at a later date.

St John NT, Director Ambulance Services, Andrew Thomas said: "This type of incident has to stop.

"Territorians now have two valuable paramedics taken offline because they have been physically assaulted.

"I urge the public to respect our paramedics and let us get on with our job."

Originally published as Ambos had 'blood spat at them' by teenage girl

