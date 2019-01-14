Ambos set benefit from record spins

SIZZLING PRIZE: Hervey Bay's Nikki Hood and her two children, Gemma and Tayla, were thrilled to win the major prize of a hooded gas barbecue at the last night of Ambulance Goods Wheel. President Ian Farrell presented the prize on the night.

SIZZLING PRIZE: Hervey Bay's Nikki Hood and her two children, Gemma and Tayla, were thrilled to win the major prize of a hooded gas barbecue at the last night of Ambulance Goods Wheel. President Ian Farrell presented the prize on the night. contributed

DESPITE two nights of rain at the start, the iconic Hervey Bay Ambulance Committee Goods Wheel had a cracker season with a record 894 spins recorded.

Event coordinator Jo-Anne Farrell said the charity wheel attracted a crowd of thousands to the Scarness Stage from December 15 to January 5, as it has done every Christmas for more than 65 years.

"We have, again, had fantastic support from the local and holidaying community, which means we were selling 300 tickets at a time to cope with the number of patrons attending," Mrs Farrell said.

"Santa was a big hit with the children at the wheel on Christmas Eve, when he handed out sweet treats to all of them."

Many families walked away with one of the 950 prizes on offer by simply buying a 50-cent ticket, with proceeds going towards buying life-saving equipment for auxiliary patient care from the Hervey Bay Ambulance Service.

Mrs Farrell praised the dedicated volunteers who turned up every night to help sell tickets, including Bendigo Bank staff who took out the title of highest ticket sellers for two years running.

"A huge thank you must go to the service clubs, councillors, community groups, friends and family who come down and volunteered their time to sell tickets and help at the wheel.

"We couldn't run it without their continued support."

The last spin of the year on January 5 saw Hervey Bay mum Nikki Hood win the major prize of a stainless steel four-burner barbecue.

"Nikki and her family have not long moved to the Bay and it was their third night at the Ambulance Goods Wheel."

WHEELY FUN FAST FACTS

A record number of 894 spins were recorded for the 2018-19 event, from December 15-January 5

The wheel is run by the Local Ambulance Committee and has been spinning every Christmas in Hervey Bay for more than 65 years

Ticket sellers are all volunteers from the Fraser Coast community

There was about 950 prizes up for grabs this year