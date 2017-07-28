26°
Ambulance called to Hervey Bay police watchhouse

Carlie Walker
| 28th Jul 2017 9:15 AM

AN ambulance crew was called to the Hervey Bay police watchhouse in the early hours of Friday morning.

The crew was requested to attend in response to a call regarding ineffective breathing.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said it was unclear whether it was an officer or someone in custody that was treated by the crew.

The crew attended and assessed the male patient, who was aged in his 20s, and found everything was normal, including his breathing.

They did not need to be transported to hospital.

The incident happened about 3.15am.

A police spokesman declined to provide additional information.

Topics:  ambulance fcambulance fraser coast hervey bay

