DRONE FOOTAGE: This is progress shot of the construction site of the Capricornia Correctional Centre from the north side. QCS
UPDATE: QCS said prisoner claims broken jaw was an accident

Jack Evans
27th Jun 2019 1:03 PM | Updated: 3:47 PM
UPDATE: QUEENSLAND Correctional Services have confirmed this morning's incident at the Capricornia Corrections Facility will be investigated. 

However, it is believed the prisoner who sustained broken jaw claims the injury was accidental.

"At this stage the prisoner has indicated it was an accident," A QCS spokesperson said. 

UPDATE: 3:15pm: QUEENSLAND Correctional Services have confirmed a 34 year old male prisoner was transported to hospital from Capricornia Correctons Centre. 

"Queensland Corrective Services can confirm a 34-year-old prisoner was transported to hospital for treatment after presenting with an injured jaw to officers at Capricornia Correctional Centre," a spokesperson said   "The prisoner was assessed by medical staff at the centre before being transferred for further treatment."  

INITIAL 12:45pm: A 35-year-old man is being transported from Capricornia Corrections Centre by Queensland Ambulance Services with a suspected broken jaw.

It is unknown, at this stage, whether the patient is an inmate of a Corrections worker.

More to come.

