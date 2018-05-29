Menu
An ambulance was damaged and a paramedic injured after a person smashed the windscreen of the vehicle with a metal pole.
Crime

Paramedics attacked with metal pole

Inge Hansen
by
29th May 2018 12:37 PM | Updated: 1:47 PM

AN AMBULANCE van has been attacked and a paramedic injured, in a terrifying rampage at a Maryborough intersection.

A senior officer and student paramedic were transporting a patient to Hervey Bay Hospital when they were flagged down by a man on the corner of Sussex and Lennox Streets.

They thought he needed help but instead, the man allegedly revealed a metal pole, smashing the front windscreen, sending glass into the eye of one of the officers.  

The driver of the ambulance immediately reversed the vehicle and contacted police.

Another ambulance was required to transport the existing patient and the injured officer was taken to hospital.

He was treated and released from hospital about 3.15am. More to come.

