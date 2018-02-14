An alternative to the cashless debit card

TODAY there will be two distinct reactions to the news that Labor and the Greens prevented the cashless welfare card from coming to Hinkler in the Senate.

There will be those who will declare yesterday's decision not to introduce the cashless card into our community as a massive victory and that our region dodged a bullet from spikes in crime and liberties of welfare recipients being stripped away.

Then there will be those who feel this card would have made an impact on severe social issues facing our electorate.

Regardless of your stance on the cashless card debate, I think we can all agree something needs to be done to address alcohol dependence, welfare abuse and parental neglect.

In saying that, those crippling social issues do not stem solely from those who receive government payments.

On Tuesday Nick Xenophon Team demanded more evidence the scheme was helping "in a meaningful way" in existing trial sites before it could support an expansion.

It is easy for the Greens, Labor, the Coalition or any political partner to block legislation, but it shows real leadership when politicians or their parties are able to offer an alternative that will address the issues our community faces "in a meaningful way".

Do you think the right decision was made?

