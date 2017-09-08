An evening of mystery on the Fraser Coast

This year will be the first time a regional area like Fraser Coast will host Diner en Blanc.

DINER en Blanc is just like a Country Club - you either have to be a member or you have to be invited in order to experience it.

However, Diner en Blanc is far more secret than any Country Club.

On October 28, the Fraser Coast will host the prestigious event for the first time in a regional town.

The event, which is held in 80 cities across the world, is much like a "pop up picnic” where members of the community can come together to mingle and network.

However, to be invited, a person must first register to Diner en Blanc or be invited by someone who is already a member.

The evening is so under wraps that the location isn't given away until guests actually arrive.

But how is such a concept possible?

An organiser of the event, Nikki-Lee Morris said 13 departure points are scattered across Hervey Bay and Maryborough where guests are picked up and driven to a secret location.

Ms Morris said the event had a strict "white only” dress code and required the guests to bring along their own table, chairs and food.

"Having this event on the Fraser Coast means we get to showcase our region to the world and it means we're up there with many of the capital cities in Australia as well as some of the metro areas,” she said.

Ms Morris said more than 1000 people had registered so far but only 650 tickets were available, making it all the more exclusive.

The cut-off date to register is September 17.

To register visit frasercoast.dinerenblanc. com/register.