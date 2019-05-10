An exhibition from plein air

INSPIRED BY OUTDOORS: Finding inspiration in the outdoors, Maryborough artist Helen Campbell shares her works of art at the Plein Air Perceptions exhibition showing at Gatakers Artspace.

THE inspirational journey for five Fraser Coast artists has culminated in the Plein Air Perceptions exhibition, showing this month at Gatakers Artspace.

From a life drawing class of 19, five women decided to take their journey outside for a couple of months last winter one day a week.

Helen Campbell, Wendy Talbot, Vicki Armstrong, Jo Dansie and Elizabeth Kay Maguire would head out each Wednesday to sketch, paint and gather materials for their artworks.

Helen said 'plein air' meant working outside.

"It was pretty easy to find inspiration - you just have to look - you see everything - the colours, shapes, light reflecting," Helen said.

"I would just sit for a while and just see things coming up - then start sketching away."

Wendy said it wasn't always the big picture.

"Sometimes you could focus on a few bits of grass which makes lovely work - it doesn't have to be a mountain horizon and pond," Wendy said.

"Small things can make lovely artwork."

Helen said she started out taking a chair, an easel and all the materials she needed.

"The boat painting I did completely on-site with the materials that I had - the whole thing was finished there," she said.

"By the end I was down to a sketch pad with a pencil and ink and a few different colours.

"I brought home my work and finished them at home."

Wendy said she didn't have a favourite medium and would gather different materials to create some of her artworks.

"I have created prints with bits of litter and everything I found while I was out and popped them into the frame. While I was a Queens Park I gathered some grass and twigs and made a little home-made brush to do the ink for the ibis."

AIR TIME

The Plein Air Perceptions exhibition will show at Gatakers Artspace, 311 Kent St, Maryborough, until May 26.