An unforgettable week for the Kington family

FAMILY FORCE: Brooke Kington takes a wicket for Wide Bay and (inset) Hayden and Ashley Kington stroll to the crease for their first partnership in a senior game.

FAMILY FORCE: Brooke Kington takes a wicket for Wide Bay and (inset) Hayden and Ashley Kington stroll to the crease for their first partnership in a senior game. Elisha Kington

CRICKET: Hervey Bay's Kington family may have just had their most unforgettable week of the sport.

Brooke Kington fired for Wide Bay at the Queensland School Sport 10 - 12 Years Girls Cricket State Championships, where she opened the batting in all but one game and produced one of her best tournaments as a bowler, taking 7-35 from 20 overs across the week.

Then the father-son duo of Ashley and Hayden Kington finally enjoyed their first senior partnership.

Ashley, a long-term fixture in Hervey Bay's cricketing circle, said the opportunity for them to share a partnership for Bushrangers was one he would not forget.

Father-son duo Ashley Kington and Hayden Kington stroll to the crease for Bushrangers. Elisha Kington

"It's pretty rare we'd bat together, he went in at number six and I'm usually around number eight,” Ashley said.

"It was our second game together but the first time we've batted together.”

Hayden scored 35 while Ashley added 12. They shared an 11-run partnership, with Hayden the first to go.

They both bowled too. Ashley took 3-8 from four overs, including one maiden, while Mary River Mullets scored only five runs from Hayden's only over.

"Hayden's emphasis was on rep cricket at the start of the year but now he's just having fun, and it showed,” Ashley said.