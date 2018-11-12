Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FAMILY FORCE: Brooke Kington takes a wicket for Wide Bay and (inset) Hayden and Ashley Kington stroll to the crease for their first partnership in a senior game.
FAMILY FORCE: Brooke Kington takes a wicket for Wide Bay and (inset) Hayden and Ashley Kington stroll to the crease for their first partnership in a senior game. Elisha Kington
Cricket

An unforgettable week for the Kington family

Matthew McInerney
by
12th Nov 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Hervey Bay's Kington family may have just had their most unforgettable week of the sport.

Brooke Kington fired for Wide Bay at the Queensland School Sport 10 - 12 Years Girls Cricket State Championships, where she opened the batting in all but one game and produced one of her best tournaments as a bowler, taking 7-35 from 20 overs across the week.

Then the father-son duo of Ashley and Hayden Kington finally enjoyed their first senior partnership.

Ashley, a long-term fixture in Hervey Bay's cricketing circle, said the opportunity for them to share a partnership for Bushrangers was one he would not forget.

Father-son duo Ashley Kington and Hayden Kington stroll to the crease for Bushrangers.
Father-son duo Ashley Kington and Hayden Kington stroll to the crease for Bushrangers. Elisha Kington

"It's pretty rare we'd bat together, he went in at number six and I'm usually around number eight,” Ashley said.

"It was our second game together but the first time we've batted together.”

Hayden scored 35 while Ashley added 12. They shared an 11-run partnership, with Hayden the first to go.

They both bowled too. Ashley took 3-8 from four overs, including one maiden, while Mary River Mullets scored only five runs from Hayden's only over.

"Hayden's emphasis was on rep cricket at the start of the year but now he's just having fun, and it showed,” Ashley said.

fccricket fcsport fraser coast cricket
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Lest we forget our promise

    premium_icon GALLERY: Lest we forget our promise

    News Silence spoke more than a thousand words when the Fraser Coast stood still at 11am yesterday

    Coast shines at magical chic picnic event

    premium_icon Coast shines at magical chic picnic event

    News The exclusive "chic picnic” had more than 300 guests

    Hervey Bay Seagulls in danger of exclusion from BRL

    premium_icon Hervey Bay Seagulls in danger of exclusion from BRL

    Rugby League Ireland said the BRL would not kick out the Seagulls.

    OPINION: Changes the BRL must consider in 2019

    premium_icon OPINION: Changes the BRL must consider in 2019

    Opinion Mike Ireland was elected unopposed at the BRL's AGM.

    Local Partners