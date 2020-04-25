An unusual Anzac Day still holds it’s special meaning

CORONAVIRUS restrictions may have impacted normal Anzac Day commemorations, but the day still retains its important meaning for Maaroom resident and veteran James Fraser BEM.

Mr Fraser served in the Australian Army for more than 20 years with the Royal Australian Engineers, serving in Papua New Guinea and Borneo during the Indonesian Confrontation and the Vietnam War.

Mr Fraser, who has lived in the coastal town for more than 25 years, would ordinarily attend the Dawn Service and later services in Maryborough.

He said the forced break from tradition this year would not alter the reverence for the occasion.

Mr Fraser said Anzac Day wasn’t just a day of remembrance but a day for veterans to join old comrades and reminisce about the good times and the bad.

“As the old saying goes, one for all and all for one,” Mr Fraser said

He will be participating in the Light Up The Dawn ceremony from his home in Maaroom and said the idea was a brilliant alternative service for people across Australia to still be able to participate in the national day.

When it comes time for a return to tradition in 2021, Mr Fraser plans to be part of it.

“I’m going on 85, I hope to be at the parade next year,” Mr Fraser said.