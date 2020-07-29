And the $1m Coast road repair job goes to …

Caddy Avenue and Wedge Street are both major access points for residents in the Fairway estate and a vital part of the east west road network in Hervey Bay.

A $1.1M project to repair a major Hervey Bay connection road has been awarded to a local company.

The work to reconstruct Wedge Street and sections of Caddy Ave will be completed by Dundowran based SGQ.

The project is scheduled to start in August and take 15 weeks to complete.

Councillor Denis Chapman said the roads were both major access points for residents in the Fairway estate and a vital part of the east west road network in Hervey Bay that runs parallel to Boat Harbour Drive.

The project includes rebuilding a 200 metre section of Caddy Ave, including the intersection with Fairway Drive.

Existing stormwater drainage will be upgraded, including installation of new culverts across Caddy Ave at the Fairway Drive intersection and a new stormwater sediment trap.

The work in Wedge Street includes pavement reconstruction between Fairway Drive and Caddy Ave.

Works include the replacement of driveway crossovers to suit the new kerb alignment and associated landscaping works.