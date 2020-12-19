Gillian Anderson splits from The Crown creator

After four years as an industry power couple, actress Gillian Anderson and the creator of Netflix’s The Crown have parted ways but remain “great friends”.

They worked alongside one another on the latest episodes of the Netflix drama based on the Royal Family.

Anderson and Morgan have been together for four years. Picture: Getty Images

The industry power couple were hugely supportive of each other's careers.

They were often seen together at the awards season circuits in London and Los Angeles to cheer each other on.

Both have children from previous relationships and never moved in together.

The Daily Mail reports their relationship had "run its course" after busy working schedules and family logistics.

Morgan, Anderson and Olivia Colman on the set of The Crown. Picture: Instagram.



They're said to have remained "great friends" despite putting an end to their romantic relationship.

Gillian, 52, is best known for her roles in The X-Files as FBI agent Dana Scully and as murder detective Stella Gibson in The Fall.

She also starred in Sex Education as a sex therapist mother.

Gillian has been praised for her portrayal of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in Season 4 of The Crown.

Meanwhile, Peter was nominated for an Oscar for his script for the 2006 film The Queen, starring Helen Mirren before going on to create The Crown for Netflix.

