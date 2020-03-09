Menu
Andrew hires ‘formidable’ lawyer to fight FBI

by New York Post
9th Mar 2020 5:12 AM

 

Besieged Prince Andrew has hired Britain's "most formidable" extradition lawyer to protect him against an FBI inquiry into his late billionaire paedophile chum Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York was publicly criticised by US authorities in January for repeatedly failing to co-operate with the ongoing investigation into Epstein's alleged sex crimes, the New York Post reports.

 

He is still so worried about being forced to talk, he is now hiring an "eminent team of lawyers" to "fend off" the FBI, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 60-year-old royal's legal team is led by Clare Montgomery, one of the UK's leading extradition lawyers who has represented world leaders, including former dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Ms Montgomery charges $A2000-an-hour and has been described as "the most formidable member of the bar".

 

Prince Andrew also directly hired Gary Bloxsome, a criminal defense solicitor who works international cases - and is a crisis-management specialist. "He's as sharp as a blade, he's absolutely brilliant," one acquaintance said.

Assembling the team shows just how "hugely seriously" the duke is taking the threat of legal moves to make him talk, sources say.

jeffrey epstein law lawyer prince andrew

