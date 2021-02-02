Menu
Andrew O’Keefe dumped by Seven

2nd Feb 2021 7:16 AM

 

Channel 7 has dumped troubled game show host Andrew O'Keefe, the network has confirmed.

O'Keefe, 49, was arrested and charged on the weekend over an alleged domestic assault on his partner in Sydney's east.

A Channel 7 spokesperson told news.com.au: "Seven is obviously very concerned to read the reports regarding Andrew O'Keefe. Seven has had a 17-year relationship with Andrew across a number of programs, although he is no longer with the network.

"As this is a police matter before the courts, we cannot comment further.

"The program hosted by Andrew, The Chase Australia, is not currently in production. The program is produced for Seven by ITV Studios Australia. Production will resume soon and a decision about who will host future series is still to be made."

According to TV Blackbox, O'Keefe's contract with Channel 7 finished at the end of 2020.

Andrew O’Keefe on The Chase.
Andrew O’Keefe on The Chase.

O'KEEFE CHARGED

The TV personality was charged with common assault after he allegedly assaulted his partner, Orly Lavee, at an apartment in Randwick in the early hours of Sunday morning.

An interim apprehended violence order was granted on behalf of Dr Lavee.

According to The Daily Telegraph, police will allege O'Keefe punched Dr Lavee in the face, pulled her hair, kicked her in the back of her legs and spat on her.

O'Keefe is due to face Waverley Local Court on Thursday and a source told The Daily Telegraph The Chase host will be defending the charge.

Orly Lavee leaving the home where Andrew O’Keefe was arrested on DV charges. Picture: Adam Yip
Orly Lavee leaving the home where Andrew O’Keefe was arrested on DV charges. Picture: Adam Yip

WHO WILL REPLACE O'KEEFE ON THE CHASE?

Annette Sharp from The Sunday Telegraph claimed Rove McManus was in talks with Channel 7 to take over as host of The Chase.

The article included a quote from a Channel 7 spokesperson that was provided on Saturday (before O'Keefe was charged by police) which said: "Andrew O'Keefe has been a valued member of the Seven on-air family for many years and he continues to appear as host of The Chase Australia."

Obviously, that's no longer the case.

Grant Denyer has also been floated as a potential replacement for O'Keefe.

Rove McManus.
Rove McManus.

 

Grant Denyer.
Grant Denyer.

 

 

 

 

 

