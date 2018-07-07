Andy bedazzled by Billy: How Slater won fans' admiration

RAPT: Andy Riley winner of tickets to the third State of Origin match presented by Kev Embrey from Fraser Coast Men of League.

COULD Billy Slater be the most popular member of Queensland's current State of Origin squad?

Slater, who burst onto the Origin scene in 2003 but is best-known for his spectacular chip-and-chase try from the 2004 series, will captain the Maroons in his 31st and final Origin on Wednesday.

The Melbourne Storm fullback has long been considered one of the game's nice guys, and stories from Tuesday's Maroons Fan Day at Seafront Oval have only reinforced why he is regarded one of modern rugby league's role models.

The 35-year-old was one of the most popular Maroons at the Fan Day. His autograph was coveted by fans young and old but it was the extra lengths the 310 NRL veteran and his team mates went to ensuring thousands of attendees left with a memorable experience.

Young fans like Jozeph, who, with the help of event organisers and Queensland's Origin squad members' generosity, was able to meet the team.

Or massive Billy Slater fans like Andy Riley, who couldn't let slip the opportunity to see the man who once rode trackwork for Gai Waterhouse in the flesh.

"Oh, he's hot," Ms Riley, a North Queensland Cowboys fan, said with a laugh.

"We had this banter going on Facebook over who would be Mrs Slater."

Slater drew Ms Riley's name in the Men of League raffle. Her prize was two tickets to the third State of Origin game at Suncorp Stadium next year.

Still, Ms Riley wasn't totally convinced, suggesting the photo of Slater holding her name and number could have been doctored in Photoshop.

"I couldn't believe it," she said. "I wasn't there very long but I was there long enough to see the guys walk through. I was on my way back from seeing a client at Urangan and I had like five to 10 missed calls and messages (to let her know of the raffle win)."

Slater spent two hours signing autographs at Seafront Oval, posed for countless selfies with fans at the event and outside the Beach House Hotel during a media conference, and he and his team mates went out of their way to make memories with thousands of fans, who travelled from as far as Brisbane for the event.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle will celebrate Slater's contribution to State of Origin with a souvenir poster in Monday's print edition.