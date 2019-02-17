Rampant Glory bring Roar back to earth

Brisbane Roar have come crashing back to earth, thrashed 4-0 by A-League leader Perth Glory at HBF Park.

Eight days after winning for the first time in 13 matches with an upset 2-1 win over Sydney FC, the Roar were outclassed by the rampant Glory.

An Andy Keogh brace, plus goals from Jason Davidson and Diego Castro secured the Glory yet another win and moved them nine points clear of second-placed Melbourne Victory.

The Roar's loss was their 11th in what has been a forgettable season.

Central defender Ruon Tongyik made his Roar debut but his inclusion did nothing to cure the defensive woes that have haunted the Roar all season.

Perth took control from the start against the hapless Roar.

Left back Jason Davidson gave the hosts the lead in the 19th minute with the aid of some ordinary work from Brisbane Roar goalkeeper Brendan White.

Having had the ball flicked into his path by teammate Andy Keogh, Davidson unleashed with an angled shot that beat White at his near post.

Keogh doubled Perth's lead in the 35th minute and it was again all too easy for the Glory.

Scott Neville, having just entered the contest as a replacement for the injured Ivan Franjic, was the provider with an inch-perfect cross that found an unmarked Keogh, who made no mistake with his header.

Diego Castro celebrates after scoring Perth’s fourth goal. Picture: Getty Images

The Glory put the game to bed in first-half stoppage time via Keogh, who took advantage of some sublime work from Diego Castro to tap the ball home from close range.

The Roar seemed to have a legitimate claim for offside but the video assistant referee allowed the goal to stand.

Perth continued their rout after half-time, with Castro scoring in the 53rd minute via a deflection off Brisbane defender Jacob Pepper.

"Defensively we didn't perform," Roar captain Matt McKay told Fox Sports.