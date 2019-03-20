Angels serve brekkie

CALL FOR HELP: The Breakfast from Angels campaign is looking for sponsorships and donations to help offer food stations at every school.

A BREAKFAST from Angels operates at two of Maryborough's primary schools for children who are missing out on the most important meal of the day.

RDT Angels want to have food stations in all the region's schools.

Founder Eleni Hill the program offers sausage sizzles and toast.

"What we are aiming for is offering free food that they can grab and go," Ms Hill said.

"We will work out of the school's tuckshop, alleviating any hunger shame.

"At the moment we are supplying the two schools with a budget so they can fill the need.

"In the long term we want to have the food stations where the children can help themselves."

The RDT Angels need help from businesses and organisations to expand.

"We are hoping the public can help us with either food or money," Ms Hill said.

"We would like to offer more like cheese sticks, breakfast biscuits, Up and Go drinks, fresh fruit, (and) tinned fruit.

"This is an economical situation and that has been the feedback we are receiving.

"The numbers in survey shows one in six kids are going without breakfast or are hungry at some time.

"Some children have been known to eating paper to make themselves full.

"It is horrifying to know that some children are going without."

Ms Hill said the group wanted to feed everybody.

"Our resources are going to run dry once we get the other schools on board.

"We just want to help the community - that's what we are all about."

To make a donation go to the National Australia Bank (NAB), BSB 084802, account number 898955881, RDT Angels Incorporated, reference: D (for donation).