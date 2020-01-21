Anger at passenger’s gross mid-air act

The passenger was filmed drying shoes under the air vent. Picture: Passenger Shaming

A PASSENGER was caught drying his shoes using the air vents during a flight, much to the disgust of other travellers.

A video shared on social media captured the gross man holding his trainers up above his head while in his seat.

He appeared to be trying to dry his blue trainers, although why they were wet or sweaty isn't explained, The Sun reported.

The video was shared on the Instagram account Passenger Shaming, where it's been watched close to 320,000 times.

The caption reads: "So yeah, this BS, zero self-awareness nonsense is happening … again … #PLEASESTOP."

Social media users were left horrified by the passenger.

One person wrote: "Looking for a perfect way to spread your scent throughout the cabin? Look no further."

Someone else asked: "What is wrong with people?"

Another simply said: "Revolting."

Some people claimed they would take matters into their own hands: "If I catch someone doing this I'm punching."

Sadly it isn't the first time a passenger has used the overhead air vents for something disgusting.

People were grossed out by the passenger's behaviour. Picture: Passenger Shaming

A woman was caught drying her underwear using air from the vent above her.

Another man was caught drying his socks by hanging them on the plane window during a flight.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission