Anglers cast in the creeks as the wind picks up

NORTHERLY winds hampered anglers this week with the Bay being too choppy for most vessels.

The creeks were the best spot to be. Bigger tides will give the rivers a good push and should get some fish moving.

Sandy Strait

Down the Strait, grunter have been found along the mangrove edges taking soft plastics and fresh baits.

On the ledges cod, sweetlip, scarletts and parrot have been reported. Big whiting can be found along the western side of Fraser Island but only in small numbers.

In the creeks prawns can be found at the moment and will be a good option on the bigger tides.

Crabs have also been about so throwing a few pots may pay off.

In the Mary, barramundi have been reported coming from the mid-reaches of the river.

Salmon have been coming in on live baits fished deep with less fish about on the drains over the neap tides.

This week we should see a few more salmon begin to work the shallows.

<< FOLLOW HERE FOR MORE FISHING NEWS >>

Urangan Pier

On the Urangan Pier, barra have been reported taking live baits at night.

Golden trevally, big giant trevally, queenfish and broad bar mackerel have been active in the second channel.

Whiting, gar and bream have been about in shallows with whiting being a good option this week on the bigger tides.

For better whiting catches try at night with live yabbies.

Brad hooked this nice snapper off Moon Point recently.

Local Reefs

The shallow reefs will be worth a look this week. Fresh cut baits fished over the reefs with light sinkers is an effective way to fish. Coral trout, sweetlip, blackall and parrot have been active over the reefs with the inshore reefs off Point Vernon, Round Island and Big Woody island worth a look.

On the deeper reefs coral trout, sweetlip, golden trevally and school mackerel have been reported.

Platypus Bay

Platypus Bay has been slow of late, but there is a few signs that it will fire shortly.

A few longtail tuna have been about with mac tuna also on the surface under the birds.

School mackerel are about deeper in the water column taking spoons and slugs cranked fast.

Scarletts and blackall have been the main catches on the bottom.

Burrum

Out at Burrum, a few barra have been taken around the mouth of the Gregory, Buxton Hole and around the ramps.

Whiting and bream have been reported from Black Bank with a few also around the islands.

In the upper Reaches of the Burrum mangrove jacks have been taking prawn imitation lures, live baits and Z-Man four-inch swimmerz. Queenfish, trevally and tarpon have also been about in the Burrum providing some sport.