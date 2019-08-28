ANGLERS UNITE: Unified front calls for Marine Park changes

FISHING CALLS: Anglers, conservationists and tourism leaders listen to Fraser Coast Fishing Alliance chairperson Scott Mitchell at the Beach House Hotel.

SCOTT Mitchell claims the Fraser Coast could bring in $107 million if it extends its share of Queensland's recreational fishing market by eight per cent.

The chairman of the Fraser Coast Fishing Alliance led a coalition of fishermen, conservationists and tourism leaders from groups across the region at a meeting at the Beach House Hotel earlier tonight to map out their proposal to ensure the protection of the valued marine park.

It marks the first unified front put up by the recreational fishing sector on the issue, with the plans to be made public later this week.

The meeting follows ongoing debate over a slew of proposed changes to fishing catch quotas that would impact both recreational and commercial fishermen.

The State Government is currently reviewing the way the Great Sandy Marine Park is managed after closing a public consultation period in February.

Mr Mitchell said they weren't calling for no fishing in the marine park, but just in the yellow conservation zones.

He said there was enormous tourism potential for the region in altering the marine park designation.

"Officially it's called the 'Designated Great Sandy Area' but it's an anomaly that just doesn't belong in a marine sanctuary,” Mr Mitchell said.

"It needs to be removed without exception.”

Conservation groups including the World Wildlife Fund and Australian Marine Conservation Society have backed the plan.