Anglo American charged over miner Bradley Hardwick’s death

UPDATE: Anglo American has requested further details of an investigation report into the death of miner Bradley Hardwick as charges against the company were filed.

"It's very early in the legal process and we will be seeking further details to respond to the conclusions reached by the department and the evidence upon which those conclusions are based," an Anglo American spokesperson said.

"The safety and wellbeing of our people is our priority and we continue to work every day, at every level our business, to ensure that our people go home safe."



INITIAL: CHARGES have been laid against global mining giant Anglo American over the death of long term mine worker Bradley Hardwick.

The 47 year old was killed at Moranbah North, where he had worked for 10 years, when he was struck by a runaway grader, which also collided with a personal carrier at the access road to the coal seam.

Six others were also injured as a result of the incident on February 20 last year.

Late last month the Queensland Mines Inspectorate completed its investigation into the tragic incident, but said the investigation report was still being finalised.

A Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy spokesman on Wednesday confirmed the Queensland Resources Safety and Health Regulator had commenced court proceedings against Anglo American, the operator of Moranbah North mine.

"The regulator is alleging breaches of obligations under the Coal Mining Safety and Health Act 1999, in relation to the death of Mr Bradley Hardwick," the DNRME spokesman said.

"Mr Hardwick suffered fatal injuries on 20 February 2019 when he was struck by a grader he had been operating at the mine.

"The charges have been filed in the Clermont Industrial Magistrates Court."

Mr Hardwick was among eight mine workers killed during a horror 20 months across Central Queensland mines.

It also comes a month after a coronial inquest probed the 2014 goaf death of Paul McGuire at Anglo's Grasstree mine.