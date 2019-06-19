Menu
*** BESTPIX *** State of Origin - QLD v NSW: Game 1
Rugby League

Angry Blues want action on dangerous Maroons

by David Riccio
19th Jun 2019 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A fuming NSW coaching team will ask for Origin referees to keep a close eye on Queensland's wrestling tactics in Sunday night's game two. 

In a spicy precursor to the Perth blockbuster, The Daily Telegraph has learned the NSW hierarchy are angry that Queensland were allowed to get away with "headlocks" and "wrenching arms the wrong way" in Origin I.

The dreaded wrestling furore of seasons past has arisen again following Kevin Walters' appointment of long-time Melbourne wrestling coach John Donehue.

While the Maroons' slow-down tactics worked a treat in their 18-14 win over the Blues, it's a the borderline grapple tactics which the NSW hierarchy want policed in game two.

There is one incident in particular which the Blues are furious about where Queensland's Felise Kaufusi put a headlock on NSW forward Paul Vaughan in the second minute of Origin I at Suncorp Stadium.

It's understood the NSW coaching staff will raise Queensland's wrestling tactics with NRL referees boss Bernard Sutton prior to Sunday night's clash.

Origin I referees Gerard Sutton and Ashley Klein will again officiate Origin II at Optus Stadium.

A Blues official told The Daily Telegraph, "It's something we'll mention to them - the game is tough enough without that rubbish.''

Ironically, Donahue was employed by former Blues coach Craig Bellamy during his Origin coaching stint in 2007 and 2008.

At the time, Queensland great Gorden Tallis labelled it a "disgrace" for bringing a wrestling coach into camp, something the Blues have not done under Fittler in 2019.

