Angry girlfriend 'dumps man's marijuana plants on street'

THE work of an angry girlfriend has left a Hervey Bay man with a hefty fine, after she threw his marijuana plants into the street.

Simon Andrew Curtis appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday morning, and admitted to growing marijuana plants.

The court heard his partner had thrown three marijuana plants into a Pialba street, because "she was sick of him [Curtis] growing cannabis with a child in the house".

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said officers observed the three plants on the ground and spoke to the woman.

The man's defence lawyer Daniel Ould said his client accepted the facts.

The court heard Curtis worked as a landscaper and was the father of a young child.

Mr Ould said his client had instructed him his ex-partner used the marijuana, but he had used it himself in the past.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said Curtis had no criminal history and fined him $450 for both offences.

No conviction was recorded.