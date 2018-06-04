Menu
Crime

Angry guest beats friend unconscious with pot plant

Annie Perets
by
4th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
HE WAS drinking at a mate's place but, once Peter Allen Bassett was told the alcohol had run out, he picked up a pot plant and bashed the host unconscious.  

Bassett put a backyard chair on the 50-year-old victim, dragged him into a garden bed and further hit him with a metal bowl during the ruthless Boxing Day 2016 attack.   

A sober female witness watched the scene unfold and begged Bassett to stop.   

Ill and barely able to walk, Bassett dragged himself into the criminal dock at Hervey Bay District Court last week, using the glass bearing for support during the hearing.   

The Fraser Coast man pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.   

With a criminal history in four states including numerous offences of violence, it's a situation the 51-year-old has found himself in many times before.  

The court heard Bassett was at the victim's Kawungan home when he was told he could not have money to go buy more alcohol, leading to the pounding with a pot plant.  

After finishing the attack, Bassett walked away leaving the unconscious man behind on the ground.  

The victim suffered fractures to the face and bleeding to the brain, and had to spend several days in hospital.  

Bassett, who was on a suspended sentence at the time, was arrested days later and had been in custody ever since awaiting sentencing.   

The court heard the pair had known each other for about five months prior to the incident.   

Defence barrister Harry Fong said Bassett was currently suffering from serious medical issues on his lower body, which is why walking for him was difficult.   

Bassett was sentenced to two-and-a-half years' jail.

He will be eligible for parole on June 29.  

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay district court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

