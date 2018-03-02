Angry man smashes screen of faulty ATM with his hands

A MAN frustrated at a faulty ATM smashed it with his hands causing thousands of dollars of damage.

Joshua David Jebbink's loss of temper cost him $3454.68 as he now has to pay for the machine's screen.

The 22 year old, who was previously convicted for bashing a man in a carpark, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to wilful damage.

The court heard Jebbink and his girlfriend were depositing coins into an ATM in Pialba on October 14 last year when the machine malfunctioned and Jebbink released anger on it.

Jebbink was also punished in his court appearance for driving unlicensed on January 26.

The court heard he was disqualified from driving for two years on October 6, 2016.

After being intercepted on Australia Day, he told police he knew he should not be behind the wheel.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said Jebbink told officers he had an argument with his mother and was driving to the shops to get a drink.

He was on parole at the time over the carpark punch-up incident.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles told the court Jebbink was a carer for his mother and was actually driving to pick up medication for her.

Mr Isles said Jebbink, who was in foster care as a youth, was currently looking for work and studying a certificate in community services.

Jebbink was sentenced to two-months imprisonment for the wilful damage, which was wholly suspended, and ordered pay the ATM damage costs.

He was fined $750 for driving on January 26 and ordered to stay off the road for two years from Thursday.