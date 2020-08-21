Angry partner steals TV after power turned off

AS A relationship turned sour, the electricity being shut off thanks to an unpaid bill was the final straw.

In a fit of anger, Steven Christopher Paul Stewart stole his partner's TV and speaker and hid the items in bushland.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of stealing when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard the couple lived together at Aldershot but their relationship was deteriorating.

Stewart became angry and upset when the power was turned off for a week and took the TV and speaker.

The court was told he hid the items under some rags in the bush.

Stewart later returned the items.

The court heard he was currently single with no children and was on probation at the time of the offending.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said he would need to know how Stewart had been responding to probation before sentencing him.

The case was adjourned until September 8.