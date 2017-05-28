26°
Angus, 15, can't wait to head west for a life on the land

Annie Perets
| 28th May 2017 1:29 PM Updated: 1:29 PM
Fraser Coast Agriculture Show 2017 - Angus Stewart and Melanie Stephens from Aldridge High with Lady - a square meater.
Fraser Coast Agriculture Show 2017 - Angus Stewart and Melanie Stephens from Aldridge High with Lady - a square meater. Alistair Brightman

ANGUS Stewart envisions a future working as a jackaroo in Longreach.

While the agriculture industry often makes headlines for its difficulty to attract young people, this 15-year-old can't wait to head west.

The Aldridge State High School Year 11 student will visit the rural town in September for an early experience of university life there.

"I'm really looking at Longreach because it is a great place to learn and has so many properties," Angus said.

"I love working with animals so much."

At school, Angus studies an agriculture science subject and is also completing a Certificate II in Rural Operations.

He was part of the show team at the Fraser Coast Agriculture Show, and didn't even leave the grounds during the two-day event.

"I slept in a swag on the showgrounds," he said.

"There was a lot of preparation work to do on our cattle."

Aldridge State High School brought four cattle entrants along - Ebony, Meatloaf, Lady and Lexie with each placing in the top four in their breed categories.

Angus came second in junior handlers.

"We work with the cattle whenever we can at school; during classes and in lunch," he said.

"Our school is swapping from Lowline cattle to Square Meater, they're not a well-known breed here but are very popular in Europe.

"Square Meaters are known for their thick fur."

Involvement in school agriculture subjects hasn't just caused Angus to fall in love with the industry, but other fellow show members are not far behind.

Melanie Stephens, who led both Lady and Lexie at the show, has had her mind opened to new possibilities.

"I really never considered anything in agriculture until I started studying it," Melanie said.

"I've been doing ag subjects since Year 8.

"It's showed me that I really like animals, and want a career with animals."

After growing her hair for seven years, Dani-Lee Kershaw's beautiful locks have come off.

