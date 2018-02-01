Anh, The Happiest Refugee, heads to Coast

Anh Do is bringing his show to Maryborough. Supplied by ABC TV.

THE happiest refugee is making his way to Maryborough with a show bound to make you laugh and cry.

Comedian Anh Do has turned his best selling book The Happiest Refugee into a live show which combines stand-up comedy with real life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his incredible story.

His book delves into life growing up in war torn Vietnam before moving to a refugee camp in Malaysia and eventually to Australia.

Anh has featured in a number of Australian TV shows including Thank God You're Here, Good News Week, Dancing with the Stars and more recently his own show Brush With Fame.

You can catch Anh Do at the Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre on Thursday, February 15 from 8pm to 9.30pm.