An alleged abduction attempt has been labelled a “misunderstanding” by police.

A WOMAN was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after a two-car crash in Nikenbah on Tuesday night.

A police spokesman said the crash happened when a car was forced to brake to avoid hitting an animal.

The vehicle following behind it then crashed into the car.

The 19-year-old driver of the the vehicle that rear-ended the leading vehicle was issued an infringement notice for following too close.

She was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.