ANIMAL EXTREMISTS: Hefty fines for activists invading farms

Animal activists march in Toowoomba after a protest at Beef City abattoir last year.

ANIMAL activists who trespass on Fraser Coast farms will face the full force of the law as new State Government powers come into effect.

In a sweeping crackdown on illegal activists, put in place on Sunday, police and state agriculture officers can issue hefty on-the-spot fines for people trespassing onto farmland across the state.

Aside from hefty fines being issued, the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries will also form a joint task-force with Queensland Police to focus specifically on animal activism.

It follows heightened tensions between primary producers and activist groups, which has culminated in protesters storming farms and blocking traffic in major cities across the nation.

Earlier this year, activist group Aussie Farms released an interactive map detailing the addresses and details of farms across the country.

At least six Fraser Coast farms, including the property of councillor and dairy farmer James Hansen, were listed on the map.

Cr Hansen took to the council podium in January to denounce the map.

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the recent actions of animal activists were "completely against the tenets that underpin a law-abiding democratic society".

"As a consequence of this new and completely inappropriate era of activism the Palaszczuk Government is drawing a line in the sand," Mr Furner said.

"These activities create a serious biosecurity issue as well as putting the lives of farmers, workers and indeed animals at risk."

But Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander said the penalties didn't go far enough, saying jail time should be an option.

"These are well-organised, well-funded animal extremists who will stop at nothing to get their way," Mr Mander said.

"These people need to be fined heavily if they break the law and they need to face the risk of jail as well."