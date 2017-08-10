25°
Animal lovers needed desperately at refuge

Boni Holmes
| 10th Aug 2017 4:57 PM
Maryborough Animal Refuge Manager Blair Harris is desperate to find passionate animal lovers who can offer some of their time to help out with their cats and dogs.
Maryborough Animal Refuge Manager Blair Harris is desperate to find passionate animal lovers who can offer some of their time to help out with their cats and dogs.

VOLUNTEERS who are passionate about animals are needed desperately.

The Maryborough Animal Refuge is looking for volunteers for one or two days a week.

Refuge manager Blair Harris said she was hoping to get a couple of people that were wanting to be here one or two days a week that would help.

"I am now focussing on people that want to be here, not have to be here,” she said.

"Because they want to be here, they are passionate about animals - they will be reliable.”

The job would be from 7-10am any day of the week.

Dogs like these at the Maryborough Animal Refuge need not only a forever home but volunteers to help out with walking and cleaning pens.
Dogs like these at the Maryborough Animal Refuge need not only a forever home but volunteers to help out with walking and cleaning pens.

"We are needing people for seven days a week,” Blair said.

"It would entail dog walking while someone is cleaning the pen or a dog cleaner while someone is walking the dogs.

"We are also looking for cat pen cleaners too.

"That's about it - cleaning and walking - with both cats and dogs - anyone can choose what they want to do.

"We are desperate.”

To help or for more information phone Blair Harris on 4123 1712.

