Animal refuge's new van design is creating high impact

Maryborough RSL Citizens Auxiliary treasurer Nikki McIntyre and president Sue Bretz, Decal Central production manager Brett Kernke, Maryborough and District Animal Refuge committee secretary Rebecca Norman and refuge manager Blair Harris with 13-month-old Duke in front of the new high-impact designed van.

A HIGH impact design on a van is creating a lot of attention for all the right reasons.

The Maryborough Animal Refuge recently received sponsorship and donations to have a partial wrap cover their van to promote their business.

Decal Central production manager Brett Kernke said he worked putting the partial wrap on the van.

"We were very happy to sponsor the refuge to help bring them more awareness because it is a good cause.”

Refuge committee secretary Rebecca Norman said they have received great feedback from the community on the design.

"We approached Decal Central and they offered to sponsor us,” she said.

"We needed to come up with more sponsors to help pay for the signage which was Maryborough RSL Citizens Auxiliary and Your Claim Lawyers.”

Also as a spokesperson for Your Claim Lawyers, Rebecca added Your Claim Lawyers and Maryborough RSL Citizens Auxiliary donated $1000 each.

"Your Claim Lawyers came on board because the principal David Bray was a vet before becoming a solicitor, so this is all very close to him.

"He was very passionate about helping and especially with me being the committee secretary he wanted to support as much as he could.”

Maryborough RSL Citizens Auxiliary president Sue Bretz said they were happy to support the refuge.

Sue said they had given out over $20,000 in donations to many organisations in the last 12 months, through raffles, goose club, money boards and seafood vouchers every Saturday at the Maryborough RSL.

"We are going to put in a submission to the board to try and get more money to the refuge,” Sue said.

Rebecca said she was wrapped with the van design.

"I knew it would look good but had no idea it would look this good,” she said.

"Decal Central listened to everything we wanted - they were so good.

"We have actually had a lot of people who commented that they didn't even know we had a refuge in town or didn't even know where you were.

"It has been fabulous advertising.”