Animal rights group’s shock at horse deaths

There were 22 dead horses found at a property in the Toowoomba region.

There were 22 dead horses found at a property in the Toowoomba region.

ANIMAL Liberation Queensland says an incident where 22 horses were found dead on a property in the Toowoomba region is "one of the worst ones we've seen recently in regards to neglect and starvation".

Executive director of the animal rights group, Chay Neal, said the situation was very concerning.

"Our biggest concern is the response from the government seems to be minimal," Mr Neal said.

"It seems they've (the owners) only been given a direction order, but we'd expect these animals to be seized, especially in this case when carers are available and put up their hand."

Mr Neal said they had seen other cases like this in recent years.

"We get cases like this from time to time and over recent years from the drought, it's certainly increased," he said.

"This is certainly one of the worst ones we've seen recently in regards to neglect and starvation.

"But we do see cases like this also inside factory farms and intensive piggeries."

Mr Neal said the group would do more research into the situation.

"We're trying to find out more at this stage, there's not a lot more we can do if it's in the hand of the authorities. But we'll do what we can even if it's just making some more noise and putting the pressure on," he said.