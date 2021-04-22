Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and fire crews are investigating whether a blaze that killed several animals in a pet shop was suspicious.
Police and fire crews are investigating whether a blaze that killed several animals in a pet shop was suspicious.
News

Animals die in late-night pet shop blaze

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
22nd Apr 2021 10:21 AM

Several animals have died after a pet shop went up in flames in Brisbane's south in what police say may be a suspicious blaze.

Emergency services were called to Kingston Square Shopping Centre in Slacks Creek shortly after 9pm on Wednesday night.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 10.30pm but were set to return to the site on Thursday alongside police, who have declared the area a crime scene.

A police spokesman confirmed there were at least two shops damaged, including a pet shop.

"It would appear there has been the loss of some animals … which is very sad," the spokesman said.

"We have set up a crime scene, and we are investigating whether it is suspicious."

Toxic fumes from the smoke meant police were not able to gain access on Wednesday night.

It's believed the blaze started in a nearby grocery store.

Originally published as Animals die in late-night pet shop blaze

fire pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Want it sold’: Local MP on abandoned M’boro TAFE

        Premium Content ‘Want it sold’: Local MP on abandoned M’boro TAFE

        News Seven years on the Maryborough campus us still empty. Now, there’s finally some movement on what building could become.

        Big names swapping city concert crowds for Fraser fans

        Premium Content Big names swapping city concert crowds for Fraser fans

        News Fewer restrictions and Covid-free communities are luring big names to the Coast.

        REVEALED: Move that could help Coast’s dire rental shortage

        Premium Content REVEALED: Move that could help Coast’s dire rental shortage

        News The Fraser Coast has one of the lowest rental vacancy rates in Queensland.

        JAB UPDATE: Total vaccinations at Coast hospitals revealed

        Premium Content JAB UPDATE: Total vaccinations at Coast hospitals revealed

        News Hundreds of people have received the AstraZeneca vaccine in Hervey Bay and...